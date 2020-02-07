Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


IMO: S’court has another opportunity to redeem its image – Ihedioha’s lawyer
The Breaking Times  - Kanu Agabi, counsel to Emeka Ihedioha, former governor of Imo state, says his client’s application has given the supreme court a unique opportunity to uphold the credibility of the judiciary.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 IMO: S’court has another opportunity to redeem its image – Ihedioha’s lawyer - The Breaking Times, 3 hours ago
2 Houses Razed,Two Killed, Hundreds Displaced As Tivs, Jukuns Fights Again - The New Era News, 3 hours ago
3 Man explains why he chained his wives for 10 months in Katsina - The Breaking Times, 3 hours ago
4 China virus toll hits 717 as cruise ship faces two-week quarantine - Khor Gist, 4 hours ago
5 "You are the number one Agbaya in Nollywood" - Iyabo Ojo exposes colleague - Nigerian Eye, 6 hours ago
6 The inside story of the war between Omo-Agege and Ogboru In Delta - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
7 Ohanaeze backs Uzodinma - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
8 Why I won’t intervene in Ganduje, Emir Sanusi feud — Buhari - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
9 Pathetic state of a primary school in Kebbi where pupils sit on bare floor (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Trump sacks second impeachment witness Gordon Sondland - PM News, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info