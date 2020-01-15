Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

IMO: Supreme Court impartially ruled in favour of democracy – Tinubu
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday congratulated the new governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, on his victory at the Supreme Court. The apex court had on Tuesday sacked Emeka Ihedioha as Imo ...

1 hour ago
