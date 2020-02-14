Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
INEC: How Sen. Diri won Bayelsa governorship election
The News
- With 143,172 votes, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Douye Diri, as winner of
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, Douye Diri and his running mate, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, were on Friday evening sworn in as the state new helmsmen.
Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online BREAKING: INEC presents certificate of return to Bayelsa governor-elect, Duoye Diri, deputy The Bayelsa State Governor- election, Senator Diri Duoye and his deputy have arrived PDP’s Legacy House, Abuja to present their certificates of ...
Naija Loaded:
The former lawmaker representing Bayelsa East in the upper legislative chamber, Senator Murray Ben-Bruce, has paid tribute to Senator Douye Diri, after the Supreme Court verdict on the Bayelsa elections....
Ripples:
The Bayelsa State governor-elect, Senator Douye Diri, will be sworn in later on Friday at the Government House in Yenagoa, the state capital.
TVC News:
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has presented certificate of return to Bayelsa state governor-elect, Douye Diri and his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.
Signal:
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Duoye Diri as the..
Nigerian Eye:
Former Nigeria president, Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated Governor elect, Douye Diri, for his victory at the Supreme Court.Recall that following the nullification of the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, David Lyon and his Deputy, ...
Blueprint:
In line with the Supreme Court judgement on Bayelsa state governorship election, the Independent National Electoral Commission, just declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Douye Diri, the winner. The chairman of INEC, Prof. [...]
The Breaking Times:
Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 16 Bayelsa governorship election, Douye Diri, has waved the olive branch to former members of his party who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Diri, who is expected to be ...
Prompt News:
By Ayo Oye, ABUJA Senator Douye Diri and Lawrence Ewhruojakpo of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have been declared winners and
TV360 Nigeria:
The Independent National Electoral Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Douye Diri, as the winner of the November 16 governorship election held in Bayelsa State. This follows the Supreme Court ...
The Citizen:
The Independent National Electoral Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Douye Diri, as the winner of the November 16 governorship election held in Bayelsa State. The chairman of INEC, Prof.
The Street Journal:
Barely 24 hours after David Lyon was sacked, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Duoye Diri, as the winner of the Bayelsa election.
News Break:
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Duoye Diri, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the winner of the Bayelsa State governorship election.
Gist Reel:
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced Diri Duoye, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the valid elected Governor of Bayelsa State, following Thursday’s Supreme Court judgement.
Within Nigeria:
The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Duoye Diri has been declared as the Governor-elect of Bayelsa State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). This declaration was made by the electoral body after top ...
NPO Reports:
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has rejected the declaration of Senator Duoye Diri as Governor-elect of Bayelsa by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC). Oshiomhole, in a chat with ...
Kanyi Daily:
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the governor-elect of Bayelsa state.
Authentic Nigeria:
The Independent National Electoral Commission, has issued a Certificate of Return to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Douye Diri. INEC earlier declared him as the winner of the November 16 governorship election held in Bayelsa State. A ...
1st for Credible News:
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday, February 14; declared the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Douye Diri, as governor-elect of Bayelsa State. This declaration of Diri Duoye was declared by the INEC ...
Aledeh:
Bayelsa Governor-elect, Senator Douye Diri with his Certificate of Return
Western Post News:
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the governor-elect of Bayelsa state. Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, announced this at the INEC headquarters in Abuja on Friday. This ...
See Naija:
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has presented Certificate of Return to the new Governor-elect of Bayelsa, Duoye Driri. INEC had declared Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, winner of the governorship election in Bayelsa ...
Politicos:
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented the Certificate of Return to Senator Douye Diri. This follows Supreme Court’s nullification of David Lyon’s electoral victory.
