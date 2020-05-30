Post News
News at a Glance
INEC admits Coronavirus pandemic truncated Nigeria’s electoral process
Ogene African
- ABUJA, Nigeria – The Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has assured Nigerians that COVID-19 won’t truncate Nigeria’s democracy and the electoral process.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday said COVID-19 pandemic would not truncate Nigeria’s democracy and the electoral process.
Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online COVID-19 won’t truncate Nigeria’s electoral process ― INEC The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday said COVID-19 pandemic would not truncate Nigeria’s democracy and electoral process.
Information Nigeria:
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured the general public that the novel coronavirus would not affect the country’s electoral process.
NTA:
The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) on Saturdaysaid COVID-19 pandemic would not truncate Nigeria’s democracy and electoral process. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said this in Abuja in his remarksat the commission’s first virtual ...
The News Guru:
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has assured that the nation’s democracy and electoral process cannot be truncated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
KOKO TV Nigeria:
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has come out to reveal that the coronavirus will not affect the electoral process of the country. The chairman of the commission Prof. Mahmood Yakubu revealed this while hosting the first virtual ...
The Breaking Times:
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will proceed with governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states even as the Coronavirus pandemic sweeps through Nigeria. Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, revealed this on ...
The Bridge News:
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday said COVID-19 pandemic would not truncate Nigeria’s democracy and electoral process. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said this in Abuja in his remarks at the commission’s first ...
