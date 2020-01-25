

News at a Glance



INEC declares Ogun APC Reps candidate winner of rerun election Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online INEC declares Ogun APC Reps candidate winner of rerun election The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Kolapo Osunsanya, as the winner of a rerun ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



