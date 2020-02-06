Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

INEC deregisters 74 political parties
News photo The News Guru  - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has deregistered a total of 74 political parties leaving only 18 to exist and equally fixed September 19 2020 for Edo state governorship election while Ondo comes up on the 10th Oct 2020. TheNewsGuru.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


