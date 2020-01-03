Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


INEC has given me certificate of return but Speaker has refused to swear me in —Ilorin South candidate cries out
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online INEC has given me certificate of return but Speaker has refused to swear me in —Ilorin South candidate cries out Mr. Jimoh Raheem Agboola, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State, contested for the Ilorin South ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Ghosn fled Japan after security firm hired by Nissan stopped surveillance - The Breaking Times, 37 mins ago
2 Enyioha, the mission to transform Anambra State - The Breaking Times, 37 mins ago
3 Extreme weather worsens Australian fires - PM News, 58 mins ago
4 Ondo lawmaker laments return of kidnappers on Akoko roads - Today, 1 hour ago
5 Actress Sophia Williams Gets A Benz Car Gift - 9ja News Arena, 2 hours ago
6 Nigerians Can’t Continue Seeking Medical Treatment Abroad - Buhari - 9ja News Arena, 2 hours ago
7 Man Nabbed After Deceiving A Widow And Her Two Daughters Into Sleeping With Him - 9ja News Arena, 2 hours ago
8 NFF offers strict contract to Super Eagles coach - Today, 2 hours ago
9 Fatal Accident on Lagos Bridge - This Day, 2 hours ago
10 Trey Songz Reportedly Facing $10 Million Lawsuit For Sexual Assault - 9ja News Arena, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info