INEC promises free, fair, credible by-election in Kwara NNN - INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kwara, Malam Garba Attahiru-Madami has assured the people of Patigi Local Government that the commission would conduct free, fair and acceptable by-election into the vacant seat in Kwara Assembly. The REC ...



