INSECURITY: Gov Zulum frowns at inability of army to clear Boko Haram insurgents
News photo Ripples  - The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum has casted aspersions over the commitment of the Nigerian Army to clear insurgents from Baga town in Kukawa local government area of the state.

6 hours ago
Zulum to army: If you can The Cable:
Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno, says if the military is unable to secure Baga, he would engage hunters to keep the town safe.


   More Picks
1 Seven months after police arrest, driver’s family demand whereabouts - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
2 US Economy Contracts By Record 32.9 Percent In Second Quarter Amid Pandemic - Channels Television, 4 hours ago
3 Donald Trump raises possibility of delaying US presidential election in November - Today, 5 hours ago
4 INSECURITY: Gov Zulum frowns at inability of army to clear Boko Haram insurgents - Ripples, 6 hours ago
5 Belarus president, Alexander Lukashenko reveals he tested positive for Coronavirus after telling people they could avoid it by drinking vodka - Monte Oz Live, 7 hours ago
6 Meghan Markle is in the News Again; But this Time, it isn’t Pretty - Glamsquad Magazine, 8 hours ago
7 Police parade victims of Human Trafficking, kill three bandits in Katsina - The Nation, 8 hours ago
8 Belarus Probes Russian Mercenaries For ‘Terror’ Plot Ahead Of Elections - Channels Television, 10 hours ago
9 You Have Relieved Countless Nigerians of Suffering, N-Power Beneficiaries Commends Buhari - Daily Times, 11 hours ago
10 Australia records deadliest coronavirus day - Lasgidi Reporters, 11 hours ago
