Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


INSECURITY:  Why Buhari must resign – Nwabueze
News photo Vanguard News  - ELDERSTATESMAN, Professor Ben Nwabueze, SAN, has picked holes in the comments of Information and Culture Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, that President Muhammadu Buhari would not resign over the security challenges of the country.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Imo State Lovers Who Converted To Islam Set To Hold First Igbo Islamic Marriage - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
2 Tiyamiyu Kazeem's death: IGP Adamu Mohammed disbands zonal SARS in Ogun - Nigeria Newspaper, 3 hours ago
3 Man Moves On With Late Wife's Bestie Two Years After Her Death - Nigeria Newspaper, 3 hours ago
4 U.S Army links 2 killed terrorists to Kenya attack - PM News, 3 hours ago
5 Save Nigeria From Buhari, Boko Haram, Nigerian Pastor Writes Trump - News Break, 3 hours ago
6 Kano Pillars Manager, Baleriya Dies at 57 - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
7 AEDC official stabbed to death while disconnecting light, one other injured - Edujandon, 3 hours ago
8 UNICEF rating on Ondo, encouraging ― Gov’s wife - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
9 Boko Haram kills founder’s son, three others for driving ‘strange’ idea - Ripples Nigeria, 3 hours ago
10 How police officer shot, killed Makoko resident, witness tells court - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info