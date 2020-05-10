

IPMAN Confirms Purchase Of Petrol At N108 Per Litre Inside Business Online - The President of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mr Chinedu Okoronkwo, says its members have started buying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol at N108 ex-depot price as announced by NNPC. Okoronkwo made this ...



