IPOB LEADER To KEMI OLUNLOYO: “I’ll Appear In Live Video Tomorrow” The Genius Media - By tomorrow April 29, 2020, the whole truth will appear as Nnamdi Kanu vows to appears on a live broadcast and refuting claims by US trained journalist Kemi Olunloyo that he’s dead.



