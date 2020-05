News at a Glance



IPOB: Nnamdi Kanu Mocks Buhari Over Nationwide Broadcast Cancellation Naija News - The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has been laughed by the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, over the cancellation of the already announced and anticipated nationwide broadcast on ...



News Credibility Score: 21%