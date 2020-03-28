

News at a Glance



IPOB budgets N300m to fight Covid-19, announces initial donation of N50m Ripples Nigeria - The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Friday said it had budgeted N300 million to fight Covid-19 pandemic in ‘Biafra land’. IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who disclosed this, said the group would make initial donation of N50 million.



News Credibility Score: 61%



