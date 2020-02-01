

News at a Glance



IPOB commends US over Kanu’s VIP invitation to Trump’s rally, says leader not a terrorist Scan News Nigeria - The indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) has on Saturday, commended the leadership of the US Republicans Party in Iowa for extending a VIP invitation to their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to Trump’s campaign rally at Des Moines Iowa. In a statement on ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



