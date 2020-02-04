Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

IPOB should allow us bury Nnamdi Kanu’s Parents in peace – Kinsmen
News photo Vanguard News  - The Afaraukwu community in Umuahia North council area of Abia State, home town of the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB,  has said that the burial of Nnamdi Kanu’s parents is not an affair of the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

2 hours ago
