Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


IPPIS: OAGF Awaits Finance Minister’s Approval to Withhold Tertiary Institutions’ Salaries
This Day  - James Emejo in Abuja Strong indications have emerged that the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) is currently awaiting the approval of the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, to finally suspend ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Telcos hike calls, data charges as Regime begins 7.5% VAT - The Breaking Times, 45 mins ago
2 US speaks on Buhari’s fight against corruption - Edujandon, 50 mins ago
3 Emir Sanusi faces fresh probe by Ganduje - PM News, 51 mins ago
4 Saudi Arabia ambassador to Nigeria passes on - Today, 54 mins ago
5 Financial institutions ignoring our loan requests — FG - The Nigeria Lawyer, 1 hour ago
6 Trump snubs Speaker Pelosi , she rips his state of union speech - PM News, 1 hour ago
7 Supreme Court Yet To Give Us Date For The Review Of Imo Judgement – Onyeagocha - My Celebrity & I, 1 hour ago
8 The best movies that came out of the 2020 Sundance Film Festival – Fortune - Fuze, 1 hour ago
9 Alleged N3.1bn Suswam’s People Threatened To Kill Me And My Family..Witness - CKN Nigeria, 1 hour ago
10 Fire razes lawmaker’s residence in Zamfara - The Eagle Online, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info