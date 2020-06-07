Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


IS THE ECONOMIC ADVISORY COUNCIL NOW REDUNDANT?
Newzandar News  - Kindly Share This Story: By Dele Sobowale “Why we are increasing borrowing, by FG.” PUNCH, June 2, 2020, p 22.“Habit is stronger than reason.” Professor [...]

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Kogi robbery: Bello releases N10m for victims’ burial - Newzandar News, 1 hour ago
2 Court orders interim forfeiture of N827m to FG - Newzandar News, 1 hour ago
3 “The kind of customer I’m happy to lose” – says Jeff Bezos in response to angry customer who’s against his support for BLM - Ife Knows, 1 hour ago
4 Candidates can print result notification now – JAMB - NNN, 2 hours ago
5 ‘Ikpeazu is stable, in high spirit’ - Loveworld Plus TV, 2 hours ago
6 We approved Buhari’s $5.5b loan request to save 20m jobs – Lawan - Phenomenal, 2 hours ago
7 Lagos Govt eases lockdown on event centres - Politics Nigeria, 2 hours ago
8 Odion Ighalo Reveals What He Will Do If He Is Racially Abused - Gistvile, 2 hours ago
9 Lagos eases lockdown on event centres - Velox News, 2 hours ago
10 Bush, Romney won’t support Trump for second term - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info