Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


ISWAP Executes Christian Hostages on Christmas Day, Releases Video
Newsmakers  - Malik Yahya The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has released another video where it executed 11 of its captives, who were mostly Christians, on Christmas day, Salkida.com has reported.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 What Buhari Critic, Former Minister Said After Visiting Dasuki - Concise News, 1 hour ago
2 FG gets $13m JICA grant to fix power supply in Nasarawa - Energy Mix Report, 2 hours ago
3 Lagos State Government Present N250m Seed Capital to Boost Tech Innovation - The Herald, 2 hours ago
4 Scavenger arraigned for allegedly stealing Christmas decorations in Ibadan - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
5 Two dies, nine injured in accident on Lagos-Ibadan expressway - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
6 How Past Nigerian Military Administrations Made Mistake – Duke - Concise News, 2 hours ago
7 APC has reached end of its journey – PDP - The Nigerian, 2 hours ago
8 U.S. Coast Guards intensify search for missing helicopter in Hawaii - NAN, 3 hours ago
9 Ogunsanya-Nigerian Entertainment Industry is the Push of Afrobeats to the World - This Day, 3 hours ago
10 How I Escaped Oshiomhole’s ‘Traps’, By Obaseki - The Capital, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info