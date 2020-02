News at a Glance



ISWAP attacks Chibok village, abducts head of civilian JTF Nigerian Eye - Mohammed Abba, the head of the civilian joint task force (JTF) in Bambula community in Chibok local government area of Borno state, has been abducted by suspected members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP). TheCable reports that the ...



