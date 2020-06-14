Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ibidun Ighodalo: Former beauty queen and wife of popular Lagos pastor dies of suspected heart attack
News photo Pulse Nigeria  - Ibidun Ighodalo died just before her 40th birthday which would have been on Sunday, July 19.

8 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Buhari condoles with Pastor Itua Ighodalo on loss of wife Vanguard News:
President Muhammadu Buhari expresses shock at the passage of Mrs Ibidun Itua-Ighodalo, wife of Pastor Itua Ighodalo of Trinity House, based in Lagos.
Financial Watch:
BREAKING: Pastor Ituah Ighodalo’s wife, Ibidun, is dead – Ibidun Ighodalo (nee Ajayi), wife of Senior Pastor of Trinity House Church, Ituah ighodalo is dead. Though [...]
So sad! Ex-beauty queen, Ibidun Ajayi Ighodalo, dies at 40 Linda Ikeji Blog:
What a sad sad Sunday. What a year 2020 has been. Former Beauty queen, Ibidun Ajayi Ighodalo, has died. She was just 40. The former Miss Lux died in her hotel in Port Harcourt, Rivers state today June 14. There are reports she died of Cardiac Arrest.
Facts about late Ibidun Ighodalo Daily Times:
Ibidun Ighodalo, ex-Nigerian beauty queen and wife of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo of the Trinity Church, passed away on Sunday morning.
Pastor Ituah Ighodalo’s wife, Ibidunni, is dead Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Pastor Ituah Ighodalo’s wife, Ibidunni, is dead Ibidunni Ighodalo, the wife of pastor of the Trinity Church, Ituah Ighodalo has been confirmed dead on Sunday in her hotel room in Portharcourt where she was reported to be handling a ...
The Guardian:
Popular event planner and wife of the founder and pastor of Trinity House church Ibidun Itua-Ighodalo died in the early hours of Sunday, a family source said. She was aged 40.
Premium Times:
Ibidun Ighodalo was also the wife of Ituah Ighodalo.
The Ighodalo Family releases Statement on the Loss of Ibidunni Ighodalo Bella Naija:
News broke on Sunday about the painful passing of Ibidunni Ighodalo, and while tributes continue to pour in, the family has released a statement confirming her death.
Popular Lagos businesswoman, Ibidunni Ighodalo is dead The Info NG:
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog Popular Lagos buinesswoman, Ibidunni Ighodalo, who’s the founder of Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation and wife of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, the head pastor of Trinity House Church ...
Popular event planner Ibidunni Ighodalo is dead Yaba Left Online:
Popular events planner, Ibidunni Ighodalo, who’s the founder of Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation and wife of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, the head pastor of Trinity House Church has according to new reports, passed away.
Information Nigeria:
Ibidunni Ajayi-Ighodalo, the wife of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo and CEO of Elizabeth R Event Planners has reportedly passed away at age 40.
Ripples:
A popular Nigerian event planner and ex-Nigerian beauty queen Ibidun Ighodalo, is dead. She reportedly passed away after a brief undisclosed illness in Port-Harcourt on Sunday morning.
Pastor Ituah Ighodalo’s Wife, Ibidun Dies At 40 The Trent:
Ibidun Ighodalo, wife of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, has passed away at the age of 40. According to reports, she was found dead in her hotel room in Port Harcourt in the early hours of Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Ex Beauty Queen & Pastor’s Wife, Ibidun Ighodalo Is Dead Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Ibidun Ighodalo, a former beauty queen and wife of Ituah Ighodalo, senior pastor of Trinity House Church, Lagos, is dead. She was to mark her 40th birthday on July 19, 2020.
Ibidunni Ighodalo is dead The Herald:
Ibidunni Ighodalo, wife to popular Pastor Ituah Ighodalo of Trinity House Church has died.
Biz Watch Nigeria:
Former beauty queen and wife of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, of the Trinity House, Ibidunni Ighodalo, is dead Ibidunni, a humble and caring Continue reading (Updated) Pastor Ituah Ighodalo’s Wife Ibidunni Ighodalo is Dead at BizWatchNigeria.Ng.
We lost Ibidun, Pastor Ighodalo’s Wife The Cheer News:
Wife of Senior Pastor of Trinity House Church, Ituah ighodalo, Ibidun Ighodalo (nee Ajayi) is dead. Ibidun died at the age of 40 and survived by her husband and twins.
Buhari Condoles With Pastor Ighodalo Over Wife’s Death Signal:
President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock at the passage of Mrs Ibidun Itua-Ighodalo, wife of Pastor Itua Ighodalo of Trinity..
CEO of Elizabeth R, Ibidun Ighodalo Dies of Cardiac Arrest Olisa TV:
Ibidun Ighodalo has passed away. The wife of the head pastor of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, passed away in the early hours of today, Sunday in her hotel room in Port Harcourt. The CEO of Elizabeth R (an events company) and former Miss Lux is ...
Page One:
One of the most enterprising women in Nigeria and an ex-beauty queen, Mrs. Ibidun Ighodalo,...
Ibidun Ighodalo: I want to know if this was SUICIDE or MURDER! – Kemi Olunloyo Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Ibidun Ighodalo: I want to know if this was SUICIDE or MURDER! – Kemi Olunloyo Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has questioned the death of Ibidun Ighodalo saying it is either a suicide or a murder.
Pastor Ighodalo’s wife, Ibidunni, is dead The Eagle Online:
Available information had it that the prominent event planner and marriage counsellor died at about 2am in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital
Buhari shocked by Ibidunni Ighodalo’s death, condoles with her husband Nigerian Eye:
President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock over the death of Ibidunni Ighodalo, wife of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo of Trinity House in Lagos.In a statement by special adviser, Femi Adesina, Buhari said he shares the pain and sorrow of the Ighodalo ...
Ibidun Ighodalo Stormed Father’s Grave Few Days Before Her Death City People Magazine:
Mrs. Ibidunni Igbodalo, the wife of popular Lagos Pastor, Ituah Ighodalo, is dead.


