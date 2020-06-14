Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ibidun Ituah-Ighodalo’s Beautiful Last Moments With Husband (Video)
Aledeh  - The death of Ibidun Ituah-Ighodalo has left many Nigerians in a state of shock, and tributes have been pouring in for the great beacon of hope.

1 hour ago
Vanguard News:
Mrs Ibidunni Igbodalo, the wife of popular Lagos Pastor, Ituah Ighodalo, has been confirmed dead.
Ex Beauty Queen, Ibidun Ighodalo is dead Luci Post:
Former Beauty queen, Ibidun Ajayi Ighodalo, has died. She was just 40. The former Miss Lux died in her hotel in Port Harcourt, Rivers state today June 14. There are reports she died of...
Ofofo:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Pastor Ituah Ighodalo and his late stunning wife, Ibidun few days before her death (Video) Video showing the moment the couple, late Mrs Ibidun Ighodalo the stunning wife of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo sharing some happy moments ...
Julia Blaise Blog:
[ads-post]President Muhammadu Buhari expresses shock at the passage of Mrs Ibidun Itua-Ighodalo, wife of Pastor Itua Ighodalo of Trinity House, based in Lagos.Read more »
Nigeria Newspaper:
Ex-beauty queen and Pastor Wife, Ibidun Ajayi Ighodalo, dies at 40
Pastor Ighodalo’s Wife, Ibidun Dies of Cardiac Arrest Mega News:
Ibidun Ighodalo, the beautiful wife of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, founder of The Trinity Church, is dead. Late Ibidun Ighodalo Pastor Ighodalo and late wife Ibidun reportedly died of cardiac arrest Sunday morning.


