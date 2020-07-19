Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ibidunni Ighodalo, Majek Fashek, Dan Foster… celebrities who died in first half of 2020
News photo Naija Log  - New year, new hopes. But the trend appears to be going in the reverse direction since the dawn of 2020.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation launches ‘Project 40 at 40’ in memory of founder The Nation:
Determined to actualize the dreams of its Founder Ibidunni Ighodalo, Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation (IIF) announces the commencement of its 40at40 initiative of granting 40 couples in dire need of reproductive interventions a once in a lifetime ...
Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation launches ‘Project 40at40’ in memory of its founder Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation launches ‘Project 40at40’ in memory of its founder In order to keep the last wish of its founder, Ibidunni Ighodalo, alive, the Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation (IIF) has announced the commencement of its 40at40 ...
Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation launches ‘Project 40at40’ in memory of its founder YNaija:
Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation (IIF) announces the commencement of its 40at40 initiative in accordance with its founders last wish before she ...
Ibidunni Ighodalo, Majek Fashek, Dan Foster… celebrities who died in first half of 2020 Nigerian Eye:
New year, new hopes. But the trend appears to be going in the reverse direction since the dawn of 2020.The global economy is at stand still, schools shut, rising cases of job loss.
Ibidunni Ighodalo’s Foundation Tends To Begin Project 40 At 40 Navicorp:
The foundation built by Ibidunni Ighodalo launches the project 40 at 40 in line with the wishes of the founder, Late Ibidunni Ighodalo. She would have been 40 years today, July 19th 2020.
Meet Ifeoma Williams, Ibidunni Ighodalo’s Successor As Lux Queen (Photos) Naija on Point:
The first edition of the beauty pageant unraveled the queen of hearts Ibidunni Ighodalo of blessed memory as its first-ever winner.
Meet Ifeoma Williams, Ibidunni Ighodalo’s Successor As Lux Queen (Photos) Newzandar News:
ADVERTISEMENT The first edition of the beauty pageant unraveled the queen of hearts Ibidunni Ighodalo of blessed memory as its first-ever winner. The old Lux [...]


   More Picks
1 Roger Stone calls Black radio host ‘Negro’ in interview - Gistvile, 1 hour ago
2 Nigeria gets 903m euro EU aid - The Nation, 1 hour ago
3 New investments drop by 57% to $5.06b in first half - The Nation, 1 hour ago
4 Exit classes in the pandemic - The Nation, 1 hour ago
5 Rot at Federal Civil Service Club, Abuja - The Nation, 1 hour ago
6 Nigeria COVID-19 Case Update – 556 New Cases confirmed, 789 Deaths and 36107 Total Cases as of 19th July 2020 - The Info Stride, 1 hour ago
7 Moment #BBNaija housemate, Tochi mistakenly declared that ‘a guy is his spec’. (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 2 hours ago
8 Costly cynicism - The Nation, 2 hours ago
9 Unclaimed dividends - The Nation, 2 hours ago
10 BBNaija 2020: Check Out the Breathtaking Interior of the ‘Lockdown’ House - EE Live, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info