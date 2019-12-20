Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Ice Prince Calls For Impeachment Talks In Some African Countries
Information Nigeria
- Popular Nigerian rapper Ice Prince has reacted to the Senate impeachment of President Donald Trump....
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Following the impeachment of US President, Donald Trump by the House of Representatives on Wednesday, December 18th, Nigerians on social media have started Tweeting about #ImpeachBuhari. See what Nigerians are Tweeting below....I see #ImpeachBuhari ...
The Guardian:
Ukraine on Thursday brushed off the impeachment of Donald Trump and a US "internal issue", despite the process being triggered by a telephone conversation between the American leader and his Ukrainian counterpart.
PM News:
Mayor of Salem Kim Driscoll teaches President Donald Trump the true history of Salem witch trials, saying Trump's impeachment features "ample evidence" and "admissions of wrongdoing," unlike the Salem witch trials.
Today:
As rare as impeachments may be, today’s impeachment of Donald Trump, president of the United States, for high crimes and misdemeanors was pretty much inevitable.
NGG:
Following the impeachment of Donald Trump as President of the United States on Thursday, December
Nigeria Tunes:
Donald Trump has become the third President of United states to be impeached. But his case is quite different, Donald says he has been impeaced for doing nothing. Moreover the house of representative impeached Donald Trump for abuse of power.
Monte Oz Live:
Donald Trump has reacted to the news of his impeachment by the House of Representatives. On Wednesday night, the United States House of Representatives voted largely to impeach President Donald Trump for obstruction of Congress and abuse of power ...
Naija Choice:
Nigerian singer, Ice Prince who has been keeping a low profile for a while now has come forward to react to the impeachment of the...
Tori News:
Pastor of Synagogue Church, TB Joshua allegedly predicted President Donald Trump's impeachment which happened yesterday.
