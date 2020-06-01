Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Iconic Singer, Majek Fashek Dies at 58
Global Excellence Online  - Majek Fashek Nigerian reggae musician, Majekodunmi Fasheke, popularly known as Majek Fashek, is dead, it has been confirmed. He was 58. The famous ‘Send Down The Rain’ crooner reportedly died on Monday, 1st of June, 2020.

Politics Nigeria:
Popular Reggae Musician, Majek Fashek is dead.  POLITICS NIGERIA can authoritatively confirm that the music artist departed on June 1st 2020 after battling with serious health issues in a US hospital.
Dockays World:
One of Nigeria’s foremost reggae pioneers and legend Majekodunmi Fasheke, popularly known as Majek Fashek has passed away.
The Genius Media:
Nigerian music legend and reggae king Majekodunmi Fasheke, popularly called Majek Fashek, is dead. He was 57. His death was confirmed by his manager Omenka Uzoma, on the late singer’s official Instagram handle.


