Iconic Singer, Majek Fashek Dies at 58 Global Excellence Online - Majek Fashek Nigerian reggae musician, Majekodunmi Fasheke, popularly known as Majek Fashek, is dead, it has been confirmed. He was 58. The famous ‘Send Down The Rain’ crooner reportedly died on Monday, 1st of June, 2020.



