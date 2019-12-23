

News at a Glance



Idris Elba & Sabrina Dhowre Awarded Citizenship In Sierra Leone Glamsquad Magazine - Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, have been granted honorary citizenship in his father’s homeland, Sierra Leone. Sierra Leonean authorities gave diplomatic passports to the British actor and his Canadian wife, with the intent to serve as brand ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



