Post News
|
Popular
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
|
Advertise with Us
|
My Ad Cart
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
Sahara Reporters
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Leadership
8
Financial Watch
9
Linda Ikeji Blog
10
Daily Times
11
Complete Sports
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
National Mirror
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
"If you're apologizing to the Bishop, it is incomplete without recourse to me and my family" Bovi demands an apology from ThisDay newspaper
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Bovi has demanded for an apology from ThisDay newspaper after they apologized to Bishop Oyedepo for the false report that he was denied US visa. ThisDay editor issued an apology printed on their paper to the Winners Chapel founder.
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
This Day:
The management of THISDAY Newspapers Limited has suspended two of its deputy editors, Mr. Yemi Ajayi and Mr. Olawale Olaleye, over the story: “Drama as US Embassy Denies Bishop Oyedepo Visa,” published last Friday. The story, which claimed that Bishop ...
The Guardian:
THISDAY Newspaper said it has suspended two of its editors over a report about general overseer of Living Faith Church Bishop David Oyedepo which turned out to be false.
Premium Times:
According to the controversial story published last Friday, Mr Oyedepo was denied a visa at the US embassy.
PM News:
Two deputy editors of ThisDAY newspaper have been suspended indefinitely over the false story: “Drama as US Embassy Denies Bishop Oyedepo Visa,” published last week Friday.
City People Magazine:
The management of ThisDay Newspapers Limited has suspended indefinitely two of its deputy editors, Mr. Yemi Ajayi and Mr. Olawale Olaleye, over the false report about the United States’ embassy…
The News:
The management of THISDAY Newspapers Limited said it has suspended two of its deputy editors, Mr. Yemi Ajayi and Mr. Olawale Olaleye, over a recent
Infotrust News:
Two deputy directors, Mr Yemi Ajayi and Mr Olawale Olaleye have been suspended by the management of THISDAY Newspapers Limited over a publication on David Oyedepo, the General Oversea of Living Faith Bible Ministries, popularly known as Winners Chapel ...
EE Live:
Popular Nigerian comedian, Bovi has demanded an apology from ThisDay newspaper following its apology to Popular Nigerian pastor, Bishop Oyedepo
Loveworld Plus TV:
THISDAY Newspaper said it has suspended of two of its editors over a report about general overseer of Living Faith Bible Church Bishop David Oyedepo which turned out to be false.
Titope Blog:
ThisDay Suspends Staff Over Oyedepo US Visa Report
The New Diplomat:
Two deputy editors of THISDAY Newspapers Limited have been suspended indefinitely. According to THISDAY the affected deputy editors are Mr. Olawale Olaleye and Mr. Yemi Ajayi. The Deputy editors were suspended over a story entitled “Drama as US Embassy ...
Tori News:
Two deputy editors with ThisDay newspaper have been suspended over fake news targeted at Bishop David Oyedepo.
The Nigerian:
TheNigerian News ThisDay suspends two editors over Oyedepo US visa report The management of ThisDay Newspapers Limited has suspended indefinitely two of its deputy editors over a false report about the United States’ embassy denying visa to the ...
More Picks
1
Court Sentences Man To Death For Killing Uber Driver In Abuja -
Tori News,
45 mins ago
2
Florida Congressman Files Ethics Complaint Against Nancy Pelosi For Tearing Trump’s Speech -
The Breaking Times,
47 mins ago
3
INEC Deregisters Over 70 Political Parties -
Yawnaija,
52 mins ago
4
Boko Haram: Buhari Unveils 3 Additional Fighter Helicopters, Promises to End Insurgency -
Metro Watch,
54 mins ago
5
Marcus Brutus and his cousins, by Azu Ishiekwene -
The Eagle Online,
59 mins ago
6
Beautiful new photos of DJ Khaled and his family -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
1 hour ago
7
Pastor begins sales of ‘holy oil’ to protect members from coronavirus -
Today,
1 hour ago
8
Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus facing over 100 Bangladesh lawsuits -
Today,
2 hours ago
9
Record Breaking ABU First Class Graduate Gets Governor Bafaru’s Overseas Scholarship -
My Celebrity & I,
2 hours ago
10
Senator Omo-Agege heads 56-member Senate constitution review committee -
Today,
2 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Write for Us
|
Post a Blog
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
One moment please...