

News at a Glance



Ifeanyi Ubah Begs Court for Second Chance The Street Journal - Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, is seeking to return to the Senate after he was sacked by a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in the Bwari area of Abuja. This comes as the Court of Appeal in Abuja is set to hear the suit filed by Senator Ubah ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



