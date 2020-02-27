

News at a Glance



Ifu Ennada cries out as disposable face mask increase in price over coronavirus Kemi Filani Blog - BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada has cried out with claims that disposable face mask has increased in price since coronavirus was confirmed in Lagos. Coronavirus was confirmed after an Italian man visited Nigeria for a business meeting during which he was ...



News Credibility Score: 1%



