Igali expresses great pain, mourns over Pastor Okoko’s death Vanguard News - , By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja The retired Federal Permanent Secretary and Ambassador, Dr. Godknows Igali (OON), Friday, expressed great pain and mourned over the death of Pastor Keniebi Okoko, which occurred in Lagos on 14th April 2020, at the age of 42.



