Dez Mayorz - Igbo presidency. Igbo Presidency 2023: Ohaneeze Nominates Chibuike Amaechi, Peter Obi, Dahi Umahi, Others. Dez Mayorz report. A Coalition of Igbo Groups, have lined up the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Governor David ...



News Credibility Score: 21%