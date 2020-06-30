Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Igbo statues ‘stolen’ during Nigerian Civil War sold for N85.6 Million by British auctioneer
News photo Newzandar News  - British auction company, Christie’s, sold two life-sized wooden statues with Nigerian roots for N85.6 million ($238,000) in an online auction on Monday, June 29, 2020.⁣ [...]

Nigeria saddened by Christie BBC Africa:
The sculptures, allegedly taken during the 1960s civil war, fetched around $240,000 in a Paris auction.
Igbo statues ‘stolen’ during Nigerian Civil War sold for N85.6 Million by British auctioneer FL Vibe:
Igbo Statues ‘Stolen’ During Nigerian Civil War Sold For N85.6 Million By British Auctioneer I Don Sabi:
British auctioneer sells Igbo statues allegedly stolen during Nigerian civil war for N85.6m Within Nigeria:
Am on Point TV:
Igbo Statues ‘Stolen’ During Nigerian Civil War Sold For N85.6 Million Anaedo Online:
Auction of ‘stolen’ Nigerian treasures goes ahead in Paris Wotzup NG:
Sacred Nigerian Statues Allegedly Stolen During Biafran War, Sold For £200,000 In Paris [Photos] Kanyi Daily:
The Genius Media:
Allegedly Stolen Igbo Sculptures Sold By British Auctioner For N85.6m Silverbird TV:
Rare Igbo Statues Allegedly Stolen During Nigerian Civil War Sold For N85.6m By British Company (Photos) Tori News:
