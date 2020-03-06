Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Igbos will know they are no longer Nigerians if denied presidency in 2023 ' Former Governor of Anambra State, Uche Ezeife
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife has stated that the Igbos may stop being Nigerians if denied the opportunity to produce the next President of Nigeria. Reacting to Governor Nasir El-Rufai's comment of the Presidency moving to ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 African Finance Ministers, Central Bank Govs To Parley At Agric Confab in Abuja - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
2 Nigerian singer Ejiro Emokiniovo of Veentage band is dead!!! - Kemi Filani Blog, 2 hours ago
3 Lagos-Ibadan rail: Coronavirus outbreak, cause of delay — NRC boss - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
4 Yul Edochie shares throwback picture as he celebrates his father,Pete Edochie on his birthday - Kemi Filani Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Anyone talking about power not shifting to the south in 2023 does not wish Nigeria well — Obaze - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
6 Police arrest suspected killer of Reverend Father in Imo, after three years - Daily Times, 2 hours ago
7 ‘APC may lose elections in Edo, Ondo if Oshiomhole remains chairman’ - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
8 FG, State Govts to Coordinate Power Sector Reforms – el-Rufai - Authentic News Daily, 2 hours ago
9 Pastor Adeboye predicted my victory at Supreme Court ' Governor Duoye Diri testifies at Redemption camp - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
10 N30,000 minimum wage: Labour reveals when strike will commence - Champion Newspapers, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info