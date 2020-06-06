

Ighalo Can’t Wait To Play With Rashford, Pogba At Man United Complete Sports - Odion Ighalo is looking forward to playing together with Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford at Manchester United. The trio have not shared a pitch since Ighalo’s arrival at the club on transfer deadline day. “I’m very excited,” Ighalo told Sky Sports. Read ...



