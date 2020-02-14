Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

‘Ighalo Does Not Have Man United Quality’ – Scholes Speaks Out
Naija Loaded  - Former Manchester United midfielder, Paul Scholes, has questioned whether Odion Ighalo is good enough to play for the club United have signed Ighalo on a six-month loan from Shanghai Shenhua....

15 hours ago
1 Coronavirus: 2 suspected persons undergoing test in Nigeria - The Breaking Times, 3 hours ago
2 EFCC records 48 convictions, N8.5b recoveries - The Eagle Online, 3 hours ago
3 Re: Between Yari And Matawalle, Who Is Ignorant And Illiterate? - Authentic News Daily, 3 hours ago
4 Michael Avenatti Found Guilty In Nike Extortion Case - Emperor Gist, 3 hours ago
5 APC kicks, faults INEC over issuance of certificate of return to Diri - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
6 Manchester City Facing Premier League Points Deduction Over FFP Breach - Slayminded, 4 hours ago
7 Ihedioha was stubborn, ran vindictive govt – Imo lawmaker - Champion Newspapers, 6 hours ago
8 BAYELSA: Amid tension Diri takes over, sues for peace, love - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
9 New U.S. Air Force Dress Code Policy to Include Turbans, Beards and Hijabs for religious purposes - Koko Level's Blog, 7 hours ago
10 Gunmen abduct Catholic priest - The Eagle Online, 8 hours ago
