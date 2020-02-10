Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Ighalo In Man United Squad For Chelsea Clash
Inside Business Online  - Odion Ighalo will be in the Manchester United squad for the Premier League clash with Chelsea next Monday despite missing a training camp in Spain due to fears he could be denied re-entry into Britain if restrictions against the outbreak of Coronavirus ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Kidnappers Apprehended After Failed Attempt To Snatch Baby Off Mother's Back - Tori News, 3 hours ago
2 Bomb Explosion Rocks Edo APC Scribe Residence - Orsu 24 News, 3 hours ago
3 EDO: APC secretary loyal to Oshiomhole escapes death as his house comes under attack - Ripples Nigeria, 3 hours ago
4 Three killed as gunmen attack Plateau community again - The Breaking Times, 3 hours ago
5 Aisha Buhari, Patience Jonathan meet at Presidential Villa - Prompt News, 3 hours ago
6 Ighalo In Man United Squad For Chelsea Clash - Inside Business Online, 3 hours ago
7 Police arrest two suspected kidnappers over disappearance of 18 expatriates - Today, 3 hours ago
8 Bomb explosion rocks Edo APC chieftain residence - The News Guru, 3 hours ago
9 Tiffany Haddish poses with Brad Pitt two years after she joked about offering herself as his ‘back-up plan’ if he doesn’t find a girlfriend - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 3 hours ago
10 EFCC Officials Allegedly Detain Suspects Under Inhumane Conditions In Port-Harcourt (PHOTOS) - The Herald, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info