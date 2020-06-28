Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Ighalo scores again as Man United advance in the FA Cup
African Football
- Odion Ighalo continued his goal scoring run in the FA Cup as Manchester United booked their place in the semi finals of the competition.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Complete Sports:
A late Dani Ceballos goal secured a hardfought 2-1 win against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday and progressed into the semi-final of this season’s Emirates FA Cup. The win means Arsenal have now qualified for the FA Cup semi-final for the ...
Naija Loaded:
Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has set his sights on lifting the FA Cup with the Red Devils after he proved an unlikely goal hero in Saturday’s quarter-final clash with...
Blueprint:
Manchester United moved into the FA Cup semifinals as Harry Maguire’s strike late in extra time clinched a 2-1 win over 10-man Norwich on Saturday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side had to work hard for their place in the last four as Todd Cantwell forced ...
Silverbird TV:
Manchester United on Saturday defeated Norwich City 2-1 to advance to the FA Cup semi-finals. Harry Maguire’s 118th-minute winner separated the two sides to give United victory over 10-man Norwich. FA Interestingly, Norwich reduced to 10 men when Timm ...
Brila:
Odion Ighalo was on target for Manchester United as they beat Premier League strugglers Norwich City at Carrow Road to reach FA Cup fifth round on Saturday. The on-loan forward from Shanghai Shenhua was handed his fourth start since joining the club ...
