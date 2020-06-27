

News at a Glance



Ighalo scores as Man Utd edge Norwich into FA Cup semi-finals Vanguard News - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United’s strength in depth will be crucial to their bid to win the FA Cup after they moved into the semi-finals with a 2-1 win over 10-man Norwich on Saturday. Solskjaer’s side had to work hard for their last- ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



