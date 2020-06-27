Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ighalo sets another record, after striking for man united (video)
News photo NNX  - Odion Ighalo openedthe scoring inManchester United’sFA Cupquarter-final game againstNorwich Cityon Saturday, extending his fine scoring record for the Red Devils. After a scoreless first half at Carrow Road, the formerNigeriainternational handed Ole ...

13 hours ago
Ighalo Scores As Man United Beat Norwich, Qualify For Record FA Cup Semi-final Online Nigeria:
Odion Ighalo was on target as Manchester United defeated 10-man Norwich City 2-1 after extra-time to progress into Emirates FA Cup semi-final, Completesports.com reports.
Legit 9ja:
Nigerian Forward, Odion Ighalo scored the opener today as Manchester United defeat Norwich 2-1 to qualify for the English FA Cup Final. Ighalo extended his imposing Manchester United goal scoring record as he has scored in every match he has started.
FA Cup: Ighalo scores as Man United qualify for semi-final Niyi Daram:
Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo continued his phenomenal record of scoring in every game he has started for Manchester United when he got the opening goal in today’s 2-1 win over Norwich City in the FA Cup quarter-final tie.


