

News at a Glance



Ihedioha: Building Castles In The Air With Supreme Court Review – By Kenneth Uwadi 247 U Reports - It is all over the news that the Imo State House of Assembly on Thursday called on the Inspector General of Police to arrest the State Returning Officer, Prof. Francis Otunta, and the Imo Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Francis Ezeonu, for ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



