

News at a Glance



Ihedioha: Gulak Speaks On Mbaka’s Prediction of Uzodinma’s Victory Naija News - The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2019 Gubernatorial Primary Election committee in Imo State, Ahmed Ali Gulak, has downplayed the prediction of Hope Uzodinma’s victory by Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka. Naija News recalls that the Spiritual ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



