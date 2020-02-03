Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ihedioha: Imo monarch hails supreme court, calls for regional security
News photo Vanguard News  - The Traditional ruler of Awaka Ancient kingdom in Owerri North Local Government Area,  Eze Akujiobi Osuagwu, yesterday backed the judgement of the  Supreme Court of Nigeria, that sacked Emeka Ihedioha, as governor on January 14, this year and validated ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


