Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Ihedioha: PDP Files Request for Case Review to S’Court This Week
This Day  - •Lawyers putting final touches to petition •As party mulls consensus candidate for chair of govs’ forum Chuks Okocha in Abuja All things being equal, the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is filing for a review of the Tuesday, January 14, ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Kaduna Government Confirms Lassa Fever Outbreak - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
2 Nigerian soldiers foil separate Boko Haram attacks – Official - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
3 Bauchi Supplementary elections: PDP clinches Zaki Federal Constituency seat - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
4 Donald Trump in recording says ‘get rid’ of Ukraine ambassador - Today, 2 hours ago
5 Kaduna rerun: APC wins Sanga constituency seat - Today, 2 hours ago
6 U.S. to evacuate consulate staff, citizens from Wuhan - NAN, 2 hours ago
7 SERAP asks court to order Buhari, Osinbajo, 36 governors to publish their assets - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
8 Waiter / Waitress Recruitment at Crossover Restaurant - Radio 9ja, 2 hours ago
9 APC wins reps seat in Ogun - NNN, 3 hours ago
10 Iraq protesters wounded in clashes with security forces - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info