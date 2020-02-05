

News at a Glance



Ihedioha formally applies for Supreme Court judgement review The Guardian - Weeks after the Supreme Court sacked him as governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha on Wednesday formally applied for a review of the judgement Ihedioha submitted his request at the Supreme Court headquarters in Abuja, his aide on new media AIC Akwarandu ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



