Ihedioha officially seeks Supreme court’s review on Judgement Vanguard News - Former Governor of Imo State, Rt. Honourable Emeka Ihedioha has on Wednesday officially approached the Supreme court of Nigeria, led my by Justice Tanko Muhammed to review a Judgement delivered against him and his party the People's democratic Party, PDP.



