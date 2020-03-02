

News at a Glance



Ihedioha vs Uzodinma: Supreme Court to decide Imo Governor today Champion Newspapers - Barring any last minute changes, the Supreme Court will finally rule on the application filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its governorship candidate in Imo State Emeka Ihedioha, against the Governor Hope Uzodinma and his party, the All ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



