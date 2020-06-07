

News at a Glance



Ijaw, Itsekiri Communities At War Over Market Infotrust News - Tension is brewing between Ijaw and Itsekiri communities in Delta State over the ownership of the popular Ogbe-Ijoh Market in Warri, Warri South Local Government Area. The Ijaw People’s Development Initiative has petitioned the state governor, Ifeanyi ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



