Ike blasts man who said lady he took photo with, is prettier than Mercy Ofofo - Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Ike blasts man who said lady he took photo with, is prettier than Mercy Reality TV star, Ike Onyema has taken a swipe at a man who said actress Ruby whom he posed for a photo with, is prettier than Mercy, his girlfriend.



News Credibility Score: 90%