Ikpeazu emerges PDP Governors’ Forum vice-chairman
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online Ikpeazu emerges PDP Governors’ Forum vice-chairman Governors of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have appointed their Abia State colleague, Okezie Ikpeazu, as the vice-chairman of the governors’ forum.

8 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Pope Francis observes usual Ash Wednesday customs in time of virus - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
2 More Marlians than Nigerians - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
3 ‘We Don’t Expect Miracles From Anyone’- Juan Mata Explains Why Odion Ighalo May Find It Hard Acclimatizing At Man Utd - My Celebrity & I, 3 hours ago
4 Suspend the Boko Haram rehab Bill - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
5 First Blue Film Shot In Kenya - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
6 China Imposes Travel Restrictions, Fears Foreigners Will Bring Back Coronavirus - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
7 US declares Iraqi Shiite paramilitary leader, al-Hamidawi ‘terrorist’ - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
8 Woman dies in sex romp with policeman - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
9 Bayelsa: No force on earth can reverse our verdict — S-Court - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
10 Disgruntled ex-employee kills 7 in Milwaukee in shooting rampage - PM News, 5 hours ago
