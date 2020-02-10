

Ilaro Polytechnic Suspends Sug President Arrested In Full Cult Regalia Naija Olofofo - Ilaro Polytechnic suspends SUG president arrested in full cult regalia , Students Union Government [SUG] president Adegboye Olatunji has been indefinitely suspended by the management of Federal Polytechnic, ilaro, OgunState, over cult-related offenses.



